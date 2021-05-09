Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Hold

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, the company benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. It is the only application programming interface platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with a usage-based revenue model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Shares of BAND opened at $125.66 on Friday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.