Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.