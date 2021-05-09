Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.