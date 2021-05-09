Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

