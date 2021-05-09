Inogen, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.03 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.