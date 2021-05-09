Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICMB opened at $5.85 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

