Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NYSE PLNT traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

