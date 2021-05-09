Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
NYSE PLNT traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
