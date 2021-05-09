Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNR opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 60,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $698,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

