HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $78.36, with a volume of 49175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.02.

The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HCI Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCI Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.