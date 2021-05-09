Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ATRO stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

