Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $143.00 at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

Royal Gold stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

