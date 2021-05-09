Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $13.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
