Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

