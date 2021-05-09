Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Andritz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

