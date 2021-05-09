Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Raised to $165.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $160.30 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.06.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

