Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Raised to $165.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.
NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $160.30 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average is $118.06.
In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
