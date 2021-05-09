Head to Head Survey: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) vs. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VIA optronics and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NVIDIA 2 4 27 1 2.79

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.94%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $613.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and NVIDIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $153.70 million 1.95 -$13.17 million N/A N/A NVIDIA $10.92 billion 33.78 $2.80 billion $4.59 129.08

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A NVIDIA 25.89% 32.61% 19.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVIDIA beats VIA optronics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels. The company also provides camera solutions and systems. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

