$370.97 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to announce $370.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.20 million. NOW posted sales of $370.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

