$9.48 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post sales of $9.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.34 billion and the highest is $9.57 billion. American Express posted sales of $7.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 billion to $39.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $44.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.37 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $158.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $159.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

