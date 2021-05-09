CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.28. CarGurus shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 13,637 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,576 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after purchasing an additional 817,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

