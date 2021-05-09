Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

NYSE VOR opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,094,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,318,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.