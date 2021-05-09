Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Truist

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by Truist from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.08.

NYSE ZBH opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

