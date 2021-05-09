DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

DBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of DBX opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after buying an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Dropbox by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Dropbox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 379,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

