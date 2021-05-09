loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of LDI opened at $14.94 on Friday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

