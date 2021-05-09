Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Boosted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LPX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after buying an additional 230,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

