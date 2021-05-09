Brokers Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.