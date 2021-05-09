Pegasystems Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pegasystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby expects that the technology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,307 shares of company stock worth $1,637,696 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

