Unity Software (U) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Unity Software to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Several research firms recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software accounts for about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

