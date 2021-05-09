Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Hanesbrands to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $22.37 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

