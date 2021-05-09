Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

LRMR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

