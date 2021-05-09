Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of KALV opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $613.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $257,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,112. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

