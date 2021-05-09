Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $9,008,663.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

