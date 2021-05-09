Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Get Inovalon alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $31.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 772.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.