EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 9.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Friday after Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering now has a $24.00 price target on the stock. EQT traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.10. 132,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,426,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

