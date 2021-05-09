PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.74, but opened at $46.33. PC Connection shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 1,544 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in PC Connection by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PC Connection by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.76.
PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.