PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.74, but opened at $46.33. PC Connection shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 1,544 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in PC Connection by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PC Connection by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

