Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst traded as high as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 79587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.03.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.81.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.02.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

