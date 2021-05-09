Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) versus Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Financial Review

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hempstract and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A Centennial Resource Development 4 4 2 0 1.80

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $1.44, indicating a potential downside of 69.77%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Hempstract.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hempstract and Centennial Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 1.40 $15.80 million $0.19 25.00

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Hempstract has a beta of -7.81, meaning that its share price is 881% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.82, meaning that its share price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11%

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Hempstract on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it leased or acquired approximately 81,657 net acres; and owned 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

