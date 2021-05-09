ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.27.

ARX stock opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.89. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.35%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

