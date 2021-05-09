Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RARE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $114.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock worth $11,143,621 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

