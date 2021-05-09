Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $112.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

