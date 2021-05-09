Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.80.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

