Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) PT Raised to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$17.80 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$24.41. The company has a market cap of C$325.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.91.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

