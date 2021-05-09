Pretium Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.34 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:PVG opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

