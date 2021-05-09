Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Group Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Cormark upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.67.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$146.43 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$51.48 and a 12-month high of C$148.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$128.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,824. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

