Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Badger Daylighting in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Daylighting’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:BAD opened at C$41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$25.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.83.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$130.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.30 million.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$784,900.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

