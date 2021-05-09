SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

NYSE:SITE opened at $202.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.67. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $203.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

