Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.34.

ERF stock opened at C$7.39 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

