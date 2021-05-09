Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BDI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.67 million and a PE ratio of -64.76. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$4.15.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

