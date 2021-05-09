Nelnet (NNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $529.77 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Nelnet stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $78.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

