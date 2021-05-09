Element Fleet Management (EFN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Element Fleet Management to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$14.94 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$7.91 and a 12-month high of C$15.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.64.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

