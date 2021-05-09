SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS SPXXF remained flat at $$8.40 during trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
