Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $206.56, but opened at $197.56. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $199.24, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day moving average is $206.51.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

